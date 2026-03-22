Hegseth's Religious Rhetoric Alarms Extremist Experts

Since becoming defense secretary, Pete Hegseth has found no shortage of ways to bring his strand of conservative evangelicalism into the Pentagon. He hosts monthly Christian worship services for employees. His department's promotional videos have displayed Bible verses alongside military footage. In speeches and interviews, he often argues the US was founded as a Christian nation and troops should embrace God, potentially risking the military's secular mission and hard-won pluralism. Now, however, the defense secretary's Christian rhetoric has taken on new meaning after the US and Israel went to war with Iran , an Islamic theocracy, per the AP .

"The mullahs are desperate and scrambling," Hegseth said at a recent Pentagon press briefing, referring to Iran's Shiite Muslim clerics. He later recited Psalm 144, a passage of Scripture that Jews and Christians share: "Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle." Hegseth has a history of defending the Crusades, the brutal medieval wars that pitted Christians against Muslims, and two of his tattoos draw from crusader imagery: the Jerusalem cross and the phrase "Deus vult," or "God wills it," which Hegseth has called "the rallying cry of Christian knights as they marched to Jerusalem."

Matthew D. Taylor, a visiting scholar at Georgetown who studies religious extremism, says Hegseth's rhetoric "can only inflame and reinforce the fears and deep animosity that the regime in Iran has towards the US." When asked whether Hegseth views the war in Iran in religious terms, a Defense Department spokesperson pointed to a recent CBS interview in which Hegseth seemed to confirm as much. "We're fighting religious fanatics who seek a nuclear capability in order for some religious Armageddon," Hegseth said of Iranian leaders. "But from my perspective, I mean, obviously I'm a man of faith who encourages our troops to lean into their faith, rely on God."

As head of the armed forces, Hegseth has overseen changes that are in line with his conservative Christian worldview, including banning transgender troops, curtailing diversity initiatives, and reviewing women in combat roles. Youssef Chouhoud, a political scientist at Christopher Newport University, said, "The intrusion of Christian nationalist policy, not just Christian nationalist rhetoric ... that is what's troubling." Rabbi Laurence Bazer, a retired US Army colonel and chaplain, said it risks making service members feel like outsiders when the language of military leadership draws exclusively from one faith tradition. "The US military reflects the full diversity of this country—people of every faith step forward to serve," Bazer said in a statement. "That diversity is a strength worth protecting." More here.