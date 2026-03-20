US Strikes in Eastern Pacific

Search begins after attack on boat crew Southern Command called terrorists
Posted Mar 20, 2026 2:50 PM CDT
Latest US Boat Strike Leaves Survivors in Eastern Pacific
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks after signing the joint security declaration at the inaugural Americas Counter Cartel Conference at US Southern Command in Doral, Fla., Thursday, March 5, 2026.   (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The American military has again attacked what it called a drug boat in the eastern Pacific, this time leaving three survivors, according to US Southern Command. In a video posted Thursday on X, the command reported carrying out a "lethal kinetic strike" on a low-profile vessel it said was operated by designated terrorist groups and moving along established smuggling routes. Officials did not say how many people were killed. After the strike, NBC News reports, Southern Command said it alerted the Coast Guard to launch search-and-rescue efforts for the survivors.

The strike is at least the second in the region this month and part of a broader campaign that has seen more than 45 attacks in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since September, with over 140 people reported killed. The Trump administration argues the attacks protect US national security by stopping drugs before they reach American shores; members of Congress and advocacy groups have questioned their legality. Testifying Thursday, Gen. Francis Donovan, who ordered the latest strike, told senators that while such attacks will remain a tool, "boat strikes aren't the answer" and said the military is shifting toward a broader "counter cartel" strategy. Southern Command has cited intelligence when announcing the boat strikes but hasn't detailed the information, per the New York Times.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X