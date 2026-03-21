Chuck Norris Memes, Jokes, Star Tributes Keep Coming

The unexpected death of martial arts champ and actor Chuck Norris on Thursday at the age of 86 has left not only his family reeling, but his colleagues and friends in Hollywood and political fans in DC and around the globe. Here, a roundup of what some are saying about the late Walker, Texas Ranger star, via The Hollywood Reporter and People:

Sylvester Stallone: "I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way," the Rocky star wrote on Instagram.

"I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way," the star wrote on Instagram. Jean-Claude Van Damme: "We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was," noted Norris' fellow actor and martial arts competitor online.

"We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was," noted Norris' fellow actor and martial arts competitor online. Dolph Lundgren: The Swedish Rocky IV actor wrote on Instagram: "Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility, and strength it takes to be a man."

The Swedish Rocky IV actor wrote on Instagram: "Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility, and strength it takes to be a man." Stephen King: The horror writer shared a couple of his favorite Chuck Norris jokes.

The horror writer shared a couple of his favorite Chuck Norris jokes. Bibi: On X, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called Norris "a great friend of Israel and a close personal friend. Chuck brought martial arts and the warmth of his character to millions around the world."

On X, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called Norris "a great friend of Israel and a close personal friend. Chuck brought martial arts and the warmth of his character to millions around the world." President Trump: "He was a great guy," the commander in chief told reporters at the White House on Friday. "He was a really good tough cookie. We didn't want to fight him."