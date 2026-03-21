Iran Says Airstrike Hit Nuclear Enrichment Facility

Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was hit in an airstrike on Saturday, Iranian state media reports. Iran's official Mizan news agency said there was no radiation leakage after Saturday's strike on the Natanz nuclear facility, nearly 135 miles southeast of Tehran. The facility, Iran's main uranium enrichment site, was hit in the first week of the war and several buildings appeared damaged, according to satellite images. The United Nations' nuclear watchdog had said that "no radiological [consequences]" were expected from that earlier strike. Natanz had also been targeted in the 12-day war last June.

In Israel, meanwhile, fragments from an Iranian missile slammed into an empty kindergarten as the war in the Middle East entered its fourth week. An Israeli army spokesman posted on X a video of the kindergarten building, saying it was damaged by the missile fragments. No casualties were reported, as the place was empty at the time. Overnight and into the morning, Tehran, Iran's capital, saw heavy airstrikes, residents said. In Iraq, a drone struck the intelligence service headquarters in Baghdad, killing an officer, per the AP. No group immediately claimed responsibility for that attack.

US President Trump said on Friday he was considering "winding down" military operations in the Mideast, even as the US was sending three more amphibious assault ships and roughly 2,500 additional Marines to the region. Trump's post on social media followed an Iranian threat to attack recreational and tourist sites worldwide. The mixed messages from the United States came after another climb in oil prices plunged the US stock market, and was followed by a Trump administration announcement it was lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded on ships, a move aimed at wrangling soaring fuel prices. Trump has said he has no plans to send ground forces into Iran, but he also has asserted that he retains all options. More here.