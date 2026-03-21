There's 'Next-Level Weather Wildness' Going On in SW

The dangerous heat wave shattering March records in the US Southwest is more than just a weather blip: It's the latest next-level weather wildness that's occurring ever more frequently as Earth's warming builds. Experts say unprecedented and deadly weather extremes that sometimes strike at abnormal times and in unusual places are putting more people in danger, per the AP . For example, the Southwest is used to deadly heat, but not months ahead of schedule, including a 112-degree Fahrenheit reading in two Arizona communities on Friday that smashed the highest March temperature recorded in the US. Two places in Southern California hit that same temperature.

"This is what climate change looks like in real time: extremes pushing beyond the bounds we once thought possible," says University of Victoria climate scientist Andrew Weaver. "What used to be unprecedented events are now recurring features of a warming world." March's heat would've been virtually impossible without human-caused climate change, according to a Friday report by World Weather Attribution. More than a dozen scientists, meteorologists, and disaster experts queried by the AP put the March heat wave in a kind of ultra-extreme classification with such events as the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave, the 2022 Pakistan floods, and killer hurricanes Helene, Harvey, and Sandy.

The area of the US being hit by extreme weather in the past five years has doubled from 20 years ago, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Extremes Index, which includes various types of wild weather, such as heat and cold waves, downpours, and drought. The US is breaking 77% more hot-weather records now than in the 1970s and 19% more than the 2010s, per an AP analysis of NOAA records. Worsening wild weather influenced by climate change isn't just superhot days, but includes deadly hurricanes, droughts, and downpours, scientists told the AP.

Plus, don't forget wildfires that are worsened by heat and drought, including 2025's Palisades and Eaton wildfires, which were the costliest weather disaster in the US last year, per Climate Central meteorologist Adam Smith. "This is due to climate change, that we see more extreme events, and more intense ones and have so many records being broken," says Imperial College London climate scientist Friederike Otto. More here.