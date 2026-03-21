Timberlake Tried to Stop Bodycam Video, but It's Out

"These are, like, really hard tests." That's what Justin Timberlake is heard saying in newly released body camera footage from his 2024 DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York. In the redacted video, first published by TMZ after a court-approved settlement, the pop star repeatedly identifies himself to officers, noting he's on a world tour when asked why he's in town and adding that what he does is "hard to explain ... umm ... I'm Justin Timberlake." He tells police his "heart is racing" as they shine a light in his eyes and run him through field sobriety tests.

An officer ultimately handcuffs him, later telling one of Timberlake's friends at the scene, "He was driving drunk. He failed every single test." Timberlake had just left the American Hotel in Sag Harbor and was in the vehicle with designer Estee Stanley and her husband, Bryan Furst. In the footage, Stanley asks what's happening, offers to drive, and reacts with disbelief when told Timberlake is being taken into custody. She was later allowed to drive his vehicle home. Officers said they were trying to ensure he wasn't operating a car while impaired and described the case to Stanley as a "private matter."

The video came out after Timberlake, 45, dropped his bid to keep it completely sealed. He'd previously asked a court to block its release, arguing public distribution would inflict "severe and irreparable harm" on his reputation and invade his privacy. Under the Friday agreement with Sag Harbor Village Police and local officials, a redacted version deemed not to be an "unwarranted invasion of personal privacy" could be made public. Timberlake was arrested and initially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, plus two traffic violations. His attorney has maintained he wasn't intoxicated. In September, he accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to a lesser charge.