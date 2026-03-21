Have Tix for This Cruise Ship? You May Want to Double-Check

Royal Caribbean is scrapping a slate of 2027 sailings on one of its major ships, leaving thousands of summer vacations in flux. More than 20 cruises scheduled between May and September 2027 on Freedom of the Seas have been canceled, reports People , citing the independent Royal Caribbean Blog and The Travel . Affected guests were reportedly notified by email this week. The ship, which can carry nearly 4,000 passengers, had been set to operate a mix of four- to nine-night Caribbean itineraries, including stops in Aruba, Curacao, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, and Royal Caribbean's private island CocoCay.

In a statement to People, the company attributed the cancellations to its "ongoing itinerary planning process" and said Freedom of the Seas will be reassigned to Southampton, England, next year. The line described deployment planning as "dynamic" and said decisions are based on demand, capacity, and overall fleet strategy. When a vessel changes home port, existing bookings are typically wiped out and new routes are built around the new region.

Royal Caribbean is offering affected passengers automatic rebooking onto a four-night sailing on the Wonder of the Seas from Miami, or alternative three- and five-night options on Adventure of the Seas or Jewel of the Seas, the outlets report. Those who don't find a replacement trip that fits will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any prepaid add-ons. The move follows a similar step by rival Carnival Cruise Line, which recently canceled nearly a dozen Carnival Firenze sailings this coming fall and is likewise offering rebookings or refunds, plus onboard credit for some guests.