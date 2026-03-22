Buffy the Vampire Slayer Actor Nicholas Brendon Dies at 54

Nicholas Brendon, who spent seven seasons playing Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at 54, per the Hollywood Reporter . His family said in a statement that Brendon "passed in his sleep of natural causes" and asked for privacy as they mourn "a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart." They noted that while he had faced well-known personal challenges, he was under treatment, on medication, and feeling hopeful about the future. In recent years, they said, Brendon had focused on painting.

Brendon disclosed in 2023 that he had survived a heart attack and was living with a congenital heart defect, as well as cauda equina syndrome, a condition that led to multiple spinal surgeries. Born Nicholas Brendon Schultz in Los Angeles in 1971, he had initially aimed for a career in professional baseball before turning to acting to help address a stutter. At the height of the popularity of Buffy, he served as a spokesperson for the Stuttering Foundation of America, notes the Washington Post.

While Buffy remained his signature role, Brendon continued working in film and television into 2021, appearing in projects including the cult film Psycho Beach Party, the Fox sitcom Kitchen Confidential, and a recurring role on Criminal Minds. He also had a widely publicized series of legal and personal problems beginning in his 30s, tied to substance use and mental health issues, for which he repeatedly apologized publicly and discussed on Dr. Phil. Brendon is survived by his identical twin brother, Kelly Donovan, who appeared with him in two Buffy episodes, including one in which Xander is split into two versions of himself.