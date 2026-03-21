Musk Just Made a Big Offer to Unpaid TSA Agents

Elon Musk is volunteering to foot a federal payroll, if the government will let him. In an X post on Saturday, the Tesla and SpaceX chief said he wants to cover paychecks for Transportation Security Administration workers as a budget fight in DC leaves the Department of Homeland Security without funding and some TSA officers working without pay, reports Fox Business . "I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse," he wrote, citing the impact on travelers.

The partial government shutdown, now more than a month old, has produced long security lines and staff shortages at major airports including Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Philadelphia, where wait times have topped three hours. TSA officers are deemed essential and must report even when their pay is delayed. A top union official has warned that security risks could grow, noting the agency has been under a hiring freeze since last year.

It's reportedly been a tough go for TSA staffers in recent months. Kimberly Kraynak-Lambert, a Pittsburgh union rep, tells the Dallas Morning News that some agents are still recovering financially from the wider government shutdown last fall. "Many have gone and applied for food stamps within their states," adds Rebecca Wolf, president of AFGE Local 1127. "I have a couple of officers [who are] ... actually sleeping in their car, and one has been evicted." Musk's proposal, which appears aimed at easing the strain on both workers and travelers, raises basic questions: whether a private individual can legally pay federal employees, and how such an arrangement would be structured if allowed.