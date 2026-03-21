Flooding Prompts Evacuations in Hawaii, With More Rain Ahead

With Hawaii enduring its worst flooding in more than 20 years, officials are urging people in hard-hit areas to "Leave now." The warning early Saturday came after heavy rains fell on soil already saturated by downpours from a winter storm a week ago, the AP reports. More rain was expected during the weekend, officials said. Gov. Josh Green said the cost of the storm could top $1 billion, including damage to airports, schools, roads, homes, and a Maui hospital in Kula. "This is going to have a very serious consequence for us as a state," Green said at a news conference. The mayor of Honolulu, where scores of homes were damaged, called the damage catastrophic.

Muddy floodwaters smothered vast stretches of Oahu's North Shore, world-renowned for its big-wave surfing. Raging waters lifted homes and cars and prompted evacuation orders for 5,500 people north of Honolulu. Authorities cautioned that the 120-year-old Wahiawa dam could fail. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning early Saturday with light to moderate showers expected to turn heavy in some places. Most of the state was under a flood watch, with Haleiwa and Waialua in northern Oahu under a flash flood warning, according to the National Weather Service. The emergency alert urging evacuatios said, "The remaining access road out of Waialua is at high risk of failure if rainfall continues."

More than 200 people have been rescued, officials said. No deaths were reported, and no one was unaccounted for. Crews searched by air and by water for people who had been stranded—efforts that were hampered by people flying personal drones to get images of the flooding, said a spokesperson for Honolulu. The National Guard and Honolulu Fire Department airlifted 72 children and adults who had been attending a spring break youth camp at a retreat on Oahu's west coast called Our Lady of Kea'au. The camp is on high ground, but authorities didn't want to leave them there, the mayor said. Green said the flooding was the state's most serious since 2004, when water in Manoa inundated homes and a University of Hawaii library. Green said his chief of staff spoke to the White House and received assurances the islands would have federal support.