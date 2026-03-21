Trump Celebrates Robert Mueller's Death

Shortly after the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller was announced Saturday, President Trump celebrated the occasion. "Good, I'm glad he's dead," the president posted on Truth Social. "He can no longer hurt innocent people!" After his retirement from the FBI, Mueller served as special counsel investigating allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election that first brought Trump to office. The president considered the Mueller report, which did not clear him but did not accuse him of crimes, either, as a "total victory" and exoneration, per People. "This should never happen to another president again," Trump said at the time.