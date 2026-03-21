Trump Celebrates Robert Mueller's Death

Shortly after the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller was announced Saturday, President Trump celebrated the occasion. "Good, I'm glad he's dead," the president posted on Truth Social. "He can no longer hurt innocent people!" After his retirement from the FBI, Mueller served as special counsel investigating allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election that first brought Trump to office. The president considered the Mueller report, which did not clear him but did not accuse him of crimes, either, as a "total victory" and exoneration, per People. "This should never happen to another president again," Trump said at the time.
Mueller had been called to testify before a congressional committee about the Trump administration's handling of evidence concerning sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but his family said the former special counsel was too ill to appear. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2021, per the New York Times. Two hours or so after Trump's post about the Vietnam War veteran, Army Ranger School graduate, FBI director, and special counsel, it had about 10,000 likes.