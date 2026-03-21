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Iran war

Strikes Injure Dozens Near Israeli Nuclear Research Site

Iran says its death toll has topped 1.5K
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 21, 2026 5:30 PM CDT
Strikes Injure Dozens Near Israeli Nuclear Research Site
Iranian worshippers perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan as one of them wears an Iranian flag at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 21, 2026.   (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran struck two communities near Israel's main nuclear research site late Saturday, leaving several people seriously injured. The attack took place hours after Iran's own Natanz main nuclear enrichment site was hit, as the war spun into a dangerous new direction at the start of its fourth week, the AP reports. It was the first time in the fighting that Israel's nuclear research center has been targeted. The Israeli military said its defenses were unable to intercept the missiles that hit the southern cities of Dimona and Arad. Dozens of people were injured overall, emergency services said. "The war is not close to ending," said Israel's army chief, Gen. Eyal Zamir.

  • Toll in Iran: More than 1,500 people have been killed in Iran so far by the health ministry's count, the state broadcaster reported. Tehran residents said the capital saw heavy airstrikes as they marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
  • Natanz strike: There was no leakage after the strike on the Natanz nuclear facility, nearly 135 miles southeast of Tehran, the Iranian judiciary's official news agency said. The UN nuclear watchdog has said the bulk of Iran's estimated 970 pounds of enriched uranium is elsewhere, beneath the rubble at its Isfahan facility. The International Atomic Energy Agency said on X it was looking into the strike. Israel's military said it was "not aware" of a strike by its military there.

  • Diego Garcia: Britain condemned Iran for targeting the joint UK-US base in the Indian Ocean, per the AP. The distance involved in Saturday's attack suggests Tehran is able to send missiles much farther than Iran had acknowledged.
  • New threat: An Israeli military leader said on Saturday that "the intensity of the attacks" by Israel and the US against Iran's ruling theocracy will "increase significantly" in the week ahead. Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told Israelis, "We are at the midway point, but the direction is clear."

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