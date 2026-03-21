Strikes Injure Dozens Near Israeli Nuclear Research Site

Iran struck two communities near Israel's main nuclear research site late Saturday, leaving several people seriously injured. The attack took place hours after Iran's own Natanz main nuclear enrichment site was hit, as the war spun into a dangerous new direction at the start of its fourth week, the AP reports. It was the first time in the fighting that Israel's nuclear research center has been targeted. The Israeli military said its defenses were unable to intercept the missiles that hit the southern cities of Dimona and Arad. Dozens of people were injured overall, emergency services said. "The war is not close to ending," said Israel's army chief, Gen. Eyal Zamir.