Tina Fey Hosts SNL UK Debut

Tina Fey just notched another Saturday Night Live first, this time across the Atlantic. The former "Weekend Update" anchor hosted the premiere episode of SNL UK on Saturday, joking that she was "the youngest person ever" to host the show, and riffing on how British viewers might know her—from Mean Girls to her Sarah Palin impression to, incorrectly, "the lady from Veep." Her monologue quickly turned into a cameo parade, with Nicola Coughlan, Michael Cera, and Graham Norton interrupting, notes Variety .

She also flexed her UK-comedy cred, dropping lines from Fawlty Towers, Keeping Up Appearances, Are You Being Served?, Monty Python, EastEnders, and even recent ads. Fey's hosting gig leans on her long SNL history, from becoming the show's first female head writer in 1999 to co-anchoring "Weekend Update" and later returning for Palin sendups. Her reign as SNL UK's "youngest host," however, will be brief: Jamie Dornan hosts March 21, followed by Riz Ahmed on April 4. See Fey's monologue here. Reviews of the debut show were strong, based on a roundup at Sky News.