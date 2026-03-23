New WNBA Deal Adds Pregnancy Trade Protections

Hamby alleged the Las Vegas Aces discriminated against and bullied her over her pregnancy before trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023, a case that helped galvanize support for new protections. The pregnancy-trade rule, hailed inside the league as a milestone for player rights, is being framed as a win not just for current athletes but for future generations navigating pregnancy during their careers. The WNBA's new season is set to tip off May 8, with stars returning from injuries and several players, including Hamby and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, offering recent examples of balancing motherhood and professional basketball. Pre-season starts next month, Marca reports.

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