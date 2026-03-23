Sports | WNBA New WNBA Deal Adds Pregnancy Trade Protections New rule requires player consent before any trade during pregnancy By Evann Gastaldo withNewser.AI Posted Mar 23, 2026 2:00 AM CDT Copied Phantom BC wing Natasha Cloud, left, defends Vinyl BC forward Dearica Hamby during the second half of a semifinal in their Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball game, Monday, March 2, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) WNBA teams can no longer quietly ship out a player while she's pregnant. Under the league's new collective bargaining agreement, franchises must get a pregnant player's consent before trading her—a direct response to a high-profile dispute involving forward Dearica Hamby, College Football Network reports. Hamby alleged the Las Vegas Aces discriminated against and bullied her over her pregnancy before trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023, a case that helped galvanize support for new protections. The pregnancy-trade rule, hailed inside the league as a milestone for player rights, is being framed as a win not just for current athletes but for future generations navigating pregnancy during their careers. The WNBA's new season is set to tip off May 8, with stars returning from injuries and several players, including Hamby and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, offering recent examples of balancing motherhood and professional basketball. Pre-season starts next month, Marca reports. Read These Next California sheriff seizes half-million ballots. Trump issues an ultimatum to Iran. Trump's Pearl Harbor joke lands awkwardly in Japan. Iranian strikes hit near Israeli nuclear research site. Report an error