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WNBA

New WNBA Deal Adds Pregnancy Trade Protections

New rule requires player consent before any trade during pregnancy
Posted Mar 23, 2026 2:00 AM CDT
New WNBA Deal Adds Pregnancy Trade Protections
Phantom BC wing Natasha Cloud, left, defends Vinyl BC forward Dearica Hamby during the second half of a semifinal in their Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball game, Monday, March 2, 2026, in New York.   (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

WNBA teams can no longer quietly ship out a player while she's pregnant. Under the league's new collective bargaining agreement, franchises must get a pregnant player's consent before trading her—a direct response to a high-profile dispute involving forward Dearica Hamby, College Football Network reports.

Hamby alleged the Las Vegas Aces discriminated against and bullied her over her pregnancy before trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023, a case that helped galvanize support for new protections. The pregnancy-trade rule, hailed inside the league as a milestone for player rights, is being framed as a win not just for current athletes but for future generations navigating pregnancy during their careers. The WNBA's new season is set to tip off May 8, with stars returning from injuries and several players, including Hamby and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, offering recent examples of balancing motherhood and professional basketball. Pre-season starts next month, Marca reports.

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