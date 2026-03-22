Polymarket Bar Has a Rough Opening

The prediction site that intends to turn "monitoring the situation" into a bar experience in Washington, DC, was unable to monitor much of anything on its opening night. Polymarket's splashy pop-up, the Situation Room, was billed as a data-soaked hangout with more than 80 TVs, live feeds, and a glowing globe of real-time wagers. "Imagine a sports bar … but just for situation monitoring − live X feeds, flight radar, Bloomberg terminals, and Polymarket screens," the company's announcement said, per USA Today . Instead, NBC News reports, guests got a dark tech demo: no power to the screens, no Wi-Fi, no social media or market trackers—just drinks. The spot opened late and closed early on Friday.

Prediction markets face growing scrutiny in Washington. A surge of trades on US-Iran conflict outcomes prompted new legislation from Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Greg Casar that would outlaw wagering on war, terrorism, assassinations, and other government actions. Murphy warned such markets are "ripe for corruption" when bettors can influence or know the outcome. One customer said he'd made money elsewhere betting on a government shutdown, then promptly lost, per WUSA. Polymarket, which has boomed alongside rival Kalshi through real-world stunts like free-grocery pop-ups, responded to the blackout with a brief post on X saying only that its "situation monitors are now on and ready to be monitored."