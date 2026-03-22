Guthrie Family Asks Tucson to Not Forget

The family of Nancy Guthrie publicly thanked Tucson residents this weekend, more than seven weeks after she vanished, while urging them not to let her disappearance fade from view. In a message aired by NBC affiliate KVOA , relatives of the 84-year-old—mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie—said: "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now." The message asks residents to recheck home security footage, notes, texts, and memories tied to three dates: Jan. 11, Jan. 31, and Feb. 1, per NBC News.

"No detail is too small," the family said, per USA Today, suggesting even something seemingly minor could matter while asking for for "renewed attention" to the case. Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson around 9:45pm Jan. 31 and was reported missing the next day. Investigators have released images of a masked man labeled a person of interest. The family has offered a $1 million reward for her safe return, and the FBI has added $50,000. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators think they understand the motive but wouldn't say what it was. "We miss our mom with every breath," the statement said.