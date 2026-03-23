Chappell Roan Responds to Soccer Star's Angry Post

Grammy-winning singer Chappell Roan responded on Sunday to accusations made by Brazilian-Italian soccer star Jorginho that a security guard mistreated his 11-year-old stepdaughter after she recognized the singer, the AP reports. Jorginho Frello, a player for Flamengo widely known as Jorginho, said that his wife and the child were staying at the same hotel in Sao Paulo as the singer, who is in the country for the Lollapalooza Brazil music festival, when the controversy occurred. "During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited and just wanted to make sure it was really her," Jorginho said, in a lengthy text posted on Instagram in Portuguese and English on Saturday. The girl is the daughter of Catherine Harding, Jorginho's wife, and British actor Jude Law.

"She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything," Jorginho said, adding that a security guard then came over to his family's table and spoke "in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter." (See the post in full in screenshots like this one.) Roan addressed the incident on Sunday, also on Instagram. The singer said that the security guard was not her personal security. "I didn't even see a woman and a child," she said, per Fox News. "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child." Addressing the pair, she said she was sorry they had that experience. "It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions," Roan said. "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do no hate children." (Some of the wilder memes that popped up after Jorginho's post seemed to imply just that, per Forbes.)

Rio's new mayor Eduardo Cavaliere weighed in on the controversy late on Saturday, saying that while he was mayor Roan would never perform on Copacabana Beach as Madonna and Lady Gaga have, and as Shakira will do in May. "I doubt that Shakira would do that!" he said, adding that Jorginho's daughter would be a guest of honor at the Colombian superstar's upcoming free concert on Rio's sprawling sands. Cavaliere replaced former Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes on Friday.