Reacher Star May Have Gotten a Bit Too Reacher With Neighbor

Actor Alan Ritchson's weekend ride through his Nashville suburb reportedly ended with police opening an investigation and a neighbor alleging assault. Video obtained by TMZ appears to show the Reacher star trading blows with a man on a residential street as two children on motorbikes look on. Neighbor Ronnie Taylor says the conflict began Saturday when Ritchson allegedly sped through the area on a green Kawasaki, revving his engine; Taylor admits flipping him off, notes Yahoo .

Taylor tells TMZ the actor returned Sunday, again allegedly riding fast, this time with two kids on smaller bikes. After Taylor says he yelled, "Can you f**king stop this please," the confrontation allegedly turned violent, with Taylor accusing Ritchson of punching and kicking him multiple times, including while he was on the ground, leaving bruising and swelling. Taylor says he reported the incident to police but did not seek medical treatment. Law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that an investigation is underway and no arrests have been made. Representatives for Ritchson did not respond to a request for comment.