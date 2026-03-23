As Her Parents Were Dying, Amanda Peet Fought Cancer

Amanda Peet found out she had breast cancer the same weekend her father died and as her mother was slowly succumbing to late-stage Parkinson's—then tried to figure out how to hold all three realities at once. In a personal essay for the New Yorker , the actor and writer traces the whiplash: from a "routine" breast scan in Los Angeles that suddenly turned ominous, to a frantic last-minute flight to New York that ended with her missing her father's death, to returning home to a mother in hospice in a cottage just steps from her kitchen.

Peet lays out the slow-drip nature of a cancer diagnosis, the absurdities of medical procedures (hello, "poodles vs. pit bulls" cancer tumor metaphor and a tech who tells her to call her "Tom"), and the moral fog of trying to shield her children—and even her nearly unresponsive mother—from the full truth. The piece becomes as much about caregiving, guilt, and grown-up daughters learning to have unvarnished conversations as it is about survival odds and scans. By the time she's arranging her mother's cremation and recalling how that same woman once helped her sooth her sunburned nipples with witch hazel, the lines between patient and witness had blurred. Read Peet's full essay in the New Yorker.