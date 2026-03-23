Devastating Knockout Leaves Boxer in Coma

A young boxer has landed in a medically-induced coma after her fourth professional bout in California on Saturday. Junior flyweight boxer Isis Sio, 19, of North Dakota took two shots to the body soon after the bout began, then appeared "defenseless" as her opponent delivered a five-shot combination to the head, USA Today reports. Sio fell to the canvas just over a minute into the first round and was seen convulsing in the ring before being taken out on a stretcher, according to ESPN .

ProBox TV, which promoted and streamed the seven-fight card from San Bernardino, said Sunday that Sio is in a medically-induced coma and asked fans to "join us in wishing for a full recovery." Her opponent, 21-year-old Jocelyn Camarillo, who is signed to Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, posted that her "heart is with isis," even as MVP shared the knockout clip on social media, calling it a potential "KO of the year." It was the first knockout of Camarillo's career, per ESPN. She now has a pro record of 6-0. Sio's record falls to 1-3.