Could This Man Be Tim Cook's Heir Apparent?

Hardware chief John Ternus oversees a huge portfolio at Apple
Posted Mar 23, 2026 2:00 PM CDT
Could This Man Be Tim Cook's Heir Apparent?
John Ternus.   (YouTube)

One of Apple's most powerful executives is stepping further into the spotlight, and many inside the company think they know why. Bloomberg reports that John Ternus, the 50-year-old hardware chief who oversees devices generating about 80% of Apple's revenue, is widely viewed as the leading internal candidate to eventually succeed Tim Cook as CEO. Cook, 65, has signaled he wants a homegrown heir and says he's "obsessed" with who will be "in the room" a decade from now—even as he gives no hint that a handoff is imminent. 9to5mac notes that Cook's onetime most obvious successor, COO Jeff Williams, retired last year.

Ternus has quietly amassed a vast portfolio in Cupertino: Macs, iPads, iPhones, AirPods, AI-powered home gadgets and wearables, a secretive robotics effort, and now oversight of both hardware and software design. He's credited with reversing a slide in product quality and with helping pull off the Mac's transition to Apple-made chips, but critics say he has yet to deliver a breakthrough new category—or a convincing AI strategy—as rivals race ahead. Inside Apple, he's seen as a steady, low-drama "real engineer" whose style closely mirrors Cook's. That's both his biggest selling point, and, for those who think Apple needs a shake-up, the main knock against him. Apple Insider, meanwhile, takes a deeper dive on Ternus—including that his resume shows only two places of employment.

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