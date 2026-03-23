Could This Man Be Tim Cook's Heir Apparent?

One of Apple's most powerful executives is stepping further into the spotlight, and many inside the company think they know why. Bloomberg reports that John Ternus, the 50-year-old hardware chief who oversees devices generating about 80% of Apple's revenue, is widely viewed as the leading internal candidate to eventually succeed Tim Cook as CEO. Cook, 65, has signaled he wants a homegrown heir and says he's "obsessed" with who will be "in the room" a decade from now—even as he gives no hint that a handoff is imminent. 9to5mac notes that Cook's onetime most obvious successor, COO Jeff Williams, retired last year.