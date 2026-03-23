DoorDash Offers Drivers Some Relief on Gas Prices

DoorDash is offering extra compensation to US and Canadian drivers as part of a temporary program to help offset rising gas prices, per the AP. The San Francisco-based delivery company announced two moves Monday as the national average price for gas hit $3.96 per gallon in the US, according to AAA. That's 35% higher than one month ago.

Gas payment: The company said drivers who travel 125 miles or more while making deliveries will also receive a weekly fuel payment, starting at $5 and up to a maximum of $15. In Canada, DoorDash drivers will receive up to $36 Canadian dollars per week based on the miles they travel to make deliveries.