US | DoorDash DoorDash Offers Drivers Some Relief on Gas Prices They'll get up to $15 a month as a temporary stipend By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 23, 2026 1:22 PM CDT Copied A food delivery motorcycle rider waits for the traffic light to change March 30, 2020, in Lone Tree, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) DoorDash is offering extra compensation to US and Canadian drivers as part of a temporary program to help offset rising gas prices, per the AP. The San Francisco-based delivery company announced two moves Monday as the national average price for gas hit $3.96 per gallon in the US, according to AAA. That's 35% higher than one month ago. Gas payment: The company said drivers who travel 125 miles or more while making deliveries will also receive a weekly fuel payment, starting at $5 and up to a maximum of $15. In Canada, DoorDash drivers will receive up to $36 Canadian dollars per week based on the miles they travel to make deliveries. Cash back: DoorDash also said that US drivers with a DoorDash debit card will earn 10% cash back on any gas purchase, up from the usual rate of 2%. More than half of DoorDash drivers have the card, the company said. Pressure on rivals: DoorDash said both programs will remain in effect through April 26. It announced a similar gas price relief program in Australia late last week. It's not yet clear if rivals will match DoorDash's payments. GrubHub said last week that it is keeping a close eye on gas prices. Read These Next California sheriff seizes half-million ballots. A coaching moment went viral in the women's tournament. Pete Hegseth's rhetoric raises a red flag for extremist experts. Trump issues an ultimatum to Iran. Report an error