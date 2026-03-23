LaGuardia Controller: 'I Messed Up'

The federal investigation into Sunday night's fatal collision between a jet and a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport will take a while to unfold, but investigators will surely be interested in newly released audio capturing the moments before and after the crash. "I messed up," a controller says at one point. Details:

The firetruck had received permission to cross a runway in response to a separate emergency reported on a different plane, reports the New York Times. But the mistake was soon spotted: "Stop truck 1, stop!" a controller says, trying multiple times to get the truck to halt.