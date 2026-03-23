US | LaGuardia Airport LaGuardia Controller: 'I Messed Up' Audio captures frantic warnings before fatal crash between jet and firetruck By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 23, 2026 10:53 AM CDT Copied A firefighter walks the site Monday, March 23, 2026, where an Air Canada jet came to rest after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport, after landing Sunday night in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) See 3 more photos The federal investigation into Sunday night's fatal collision between a jet and a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport will take a while to unfold, but investigators will surely be interested in newly released audio capturing the moments before and after the crash. "I messed up," a controller says at one point. Details: The firetruck had received permission to cross a runway in response to a separate emergency reported on a different plane, reports the New York Times. But the mistake was soon spotted: "Stop truck 1, stop!" a controller says, trying multiple times to get the truck to halt. Roughly 20 minutes after the Air Canada plane hit the truck at a speed of about 100mph, the audio captured an exchange between a controller and a Frontier Airlines pilot, per CNN. Pilot: "That wasn't good to watch," he tells the controller, per NBC News, which has a link to the recording itself. Controller: "Yeah, I know I was here. I tried to reach out ... and we were dealing with an emergency earlier. I messed up." Pilot: "No, man, you did the best you could." The pilot and co-pilot of the Air Canada plane with 70 passengers aboard were killed, and dozens were taken to hospitals. However, the AP reports that most were released by Monday morning. Read These Next California sheriff seizes half-million ballots. A coaching moment went viral in the women's tournament. Trump issues an ultimatum to Iran. Japan's Yakult Ladies deliver milk, and an antidote to loneliness. See 3 more photos Report an error