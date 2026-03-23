Cargo Spacecraft Suffers Glitch En Route to ISS

A crucial set of "eyes" failed to open on Russia's latest cargo run to the International Space Station. After Monday's launch from Kazakhstan, the uncrewed Progress 94 spacecraft did not deploy two automated rendezvous antennas, a glitch that could block its planned self-guided docking, NASA says. The ship is hauling roughly 3 tons of food, fuel, and other supplies and is due to link up with the ISS on Tuesday at 9:45am Eastern, Gizmodo reports.

Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, is trying to fix the antenna issue in flight; if that doesn't work, cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will take over from inside the station, steering the cargo ship in by remote using a backup TORU—Telerobotically Operated Rendezvous System—control system, Gizmodo reports. The malfunction affects the KURS radar navigation system, which normally handles approach and docking automatically.

NASA says every other system on Progress 94 is functioning normally and that the spacecraft is still headed for its scheduled rendezvous, which the agency will stream live starting 8:45am Eastern. If docking succeeds, the craft will remain attached for about six months before being filled with trash and sent to burn up in Earth's atmosphere. Progress 94 is taking the place of Progress 92, which undocked from the Poisk module a week ago, Space.com reports.