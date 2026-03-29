Intense Exercise May Help Ward Off Panic Attacks

The idea is to induce the same physical symptoms, so the body gets used to them
Posted Mar 29, 2026 4:15 PM CDT
Intense Exercise May Help Ward Off Panic Attacks
FILE - U.S. sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner of Los Angeles strides to a world record in a semifinal heat of the Olympic women's 200-meter dash in Seoul Thursday, Sept. 29, 1988.   (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

If you're prone to panic attacks, suddenly running as fast as you possibly can might not be the worst idea. Outside reports that a new study suggests short bursts of intense exercise—like 30-second sprints mixed into brisk walking—can reduce both the frequency and severity of attacks. Published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, the 12-week trial followed 72 sedentary adults with panic disorder. While both the exercise group and a group doing relaxation techniques improved, those doing high-intensity intervals saw greater gains and fewer attacks, even months later. Researchers say the approach, known as interoceptive exposure, works by triggering the same sensations people fear—like a racing heart or shortness of breath—so they become less alarming over time, per Psychology Today.

"When you exercise hard, these are the same feelings as a panic attack," study researcher Richard William Muotri tells Outside. That overlap helps explain why the approach may work. Panic attacks often feel like a medical emergency, with symptoms like a racing heart, dizziness, and difficulty breathing fueling fears of something more serious. That, in turn, can trigger a cycle of anxiety, where the body's normal stress response is interpreted as something dangerous. Interoceptive exposure aims to break that loop by helping people experience those sensations in a safe, controlled way, gradually retraining how the brain responds to them.

Still, experts caution against taking the idea too literally. Sprinting in the middle of a panic attack isn't the goal, says psychiatrist Daniel Knoepflmacher. Instead, the approach works best when built into a regular routine and paired with guidance from a therapist, often alongside cognitive behavioral therapy.

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