Intense Exercise May Help Ward Off Panic Attacks

If you're prone to panic attacks, suddenly running as fast as you possibly can might not be the worst idea. Outside reports that a new study suggests short bursts of intense exercise—like 30-second sprints mixed into brisk walking—can reduce both the frequency and severity of attacks. Published in Frontiers in Psychiatry , the 12-week trial followed 72 sedentary adults with panic disorder. While both the exercise group and a group doing relaxation techniques improved, those doing high-intensity intervals saw greater gains and fewer attacks, even months later. Researchers say the approach, known as interoceptive exposure, works by triggering the same sensations people fear—like a racing heart or shortness of breath—so they become less alarming over time, per Psychology Today .

"When you exercise hard, these are the same feelings as a panic attack," study researcher Richard William Muotri tells Outside. That overlap helps explain why the approach may work. Panic attacks often feel like a medical emergency, with symptoms like a racing heart, dizziness, and difficulty breathing fueling fears of something more serious. That, in turn, can trigger a cycle of anxiety, where the body's normal stress response is interpreted as something dangerous. Interoceptive exposure aims to break that loop by helping people experience those sensations in a safe, controlled way, gradually retraining how the brain responds to them.

Still, experts caution against taking the idea too literally. Sprinting in the middle of a panic attack isn't the goal, says psychiatrist Daniel Knoepflmacher. Instead, the approach works best when built into a regular routine and paired with guidance from a therapist, often alongside cognitive behavioral therapy.