Fentanyl Found in Discount Store Barbies

Barbie boxes at a Missouri discount store turned out to be packing something far more dangerous than plastic accessories, police say. In a Facebook pos t, police in Independence said five dolls sold at Cargo Largo in the Kansas City suburb were found to have fentanyl taped inside their packaging. Store security contacted police on March 21 after discovering a suspicious powder in one Barbie box, USA Today reports. Investigators say they quickly tracked down all five "compromised units" that had been sold.

The investigation "revealed the Barbie Dolls themselves were not compromised," police said. " There is no reason to believe compromised units were sent to other retailers and no injuries have been reported." Authorities haven't disclosed how much fentanyl was recovered. Police are now trying to trace where the dolls originated, noting that Cargo Largo buys damaged and abandoned freight for resale. The store said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Jade Adams, who bought one of the dolls, says she was shocked when her husband opened the package with a knife and the powder "was like, poof, in the car." Adams says her mother acted to ensure others' safety. "She went to Cargo Largo and was like you need to get these Barbies; you need to get all these Barbies," Adams says, per Fox 4. "So, they filled a whole cart up of these Barbies and took them to security and were like, 'You need to check all of these Barbies.'"