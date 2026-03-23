SCOTUS Appears Likely to Limit Mail-in Voting

The Supreme Court seems ready to toss out a Mississippi rule that lets mail ballots arrive after Election Day, a move that could ripple through elections nationwide. During arguments Monday, the court's six conservatives signaled strong doubts about the 2020 law, which permits counting ballots postmarked by Election Day if they're received within five business days, even if they are delivered by FedEx, the New York Times reports. At least 18 other states and territories have similar timelines. Mississippi's law was passed with bipartisan support by the GOP-led state legislature during the pandemic, but it was later challenged by the Republican National Committee and the state GOP.