Historic Tall Ship Faces Eviction in San Diego

A longtime fixture in Chula Vista Harbor is being told to shove off. The 137-foot schooner Bill of Rights, a replica tall ship that's doubled as a floating classroom in San Diego's South Bay for decades, has been ordered to vacate its berth by May 5, according to its nonprofit operator, the South Bayfront Sailing Association. The group says Safe Harbor Marina, acquired last year by Blackstone Infrastructure, terminated the lease without giving a clear explanation, NBC San Diego reports. The Bill of Rights has been docked in Chula Vista since 2013.

The 1971-built vessel hosts youth programs that teach seamanship, navigation, and teamwork, with students as young as 10 standing watch and steering under supervision. With eviction looming, supporters have launched a national letter-writing push and an online petition, and Chula Vista's mayor and several city council members have publicly backed keeping the ship in place. "All tall ships from all over America know that Chula Vista exists—they're all writing letters," says Susan Johnson of the South Bayfront Sailing Association. "People are reaching out to elected officials and even contacting Blackstone directly."

For now, scheduled visits from Scouts, Navy Sea Cadets, and other student groups are still on the calendar. "We primarily do training for at-risk youth, US Navy Sea Cadets, and ROTC," Captain Don Johnson, a disabled Vietnam veteran, tells 10 News. "Basically, to preserve maritime history. To provide education for youth." He says he's "optimistic" the community response will keep the Bill of Rights from sailing off for good. "I've had this dock built for a tall ship because there aren't places for it," Johnson says. "If they do indeed evict us, which they've said they're doing, I have nowhere to go."