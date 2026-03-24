Kalshi, Polymarket Rush to Ban Insider Trading

Kalshi and Polymarket, the two biggest prediction market platforms, rushed to institute new industry guardrails on Monday after two key senators announced legislation that could severely curtail the industry's prospects. Kalshi said it would ban political candidates from trading on their own campaigns, and it would preemptively block anyone involved in college or professional sports from trading contracts related to the sports they play or are employed by, the AP reports.

Polymarket instituted a broader ban than Kalshi. The company rewrote its rules to say clearly that users cannot trade on contracts where they might possess confidential information or could influence the outcome of an event. This would include athletes but could also include company officials, policymakers, or anyone who would have enough influence to affect the outcome of an event or know the information in advance.