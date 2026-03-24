US | LaGuardia Airport NTSB: Long TSA Lines Delayed LaGuardia Crash Investigators Homendy says she drove from DC to the airport By Bob Cronin withNewser.AI Posted Mar 23, 2026 7:30 PM CDT Copied New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, right, and Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, left, at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) See 1 more photo Federal investigators said Monday night that the federal government shutdown has already complicated their probe of a fatal collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport between an Air Canada jet and a fire truck. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said long security lines at other airports held up the arrival of several of the more than two dozen specialists assigned to the case, the New York Times reports. Some of the investigators were not expected to reach New York until early Tuesday, Homendy said, adding that NTSB officials had to "beg" the Transportation Security Administration to move one investigator ahead after a three-hour wait in Houston. Homendy said she drove from Washington to LaGuardia. The investigation will cover the plane's operations, examinations of its components, and the flight control system, Homendy said. Investigators also are collecting surveillance video, per NBC News. She said her agency has asked the Federal Aviation Administration for an Airport Surface Detection Equipment replay of the accident. "We will be looking at that—where we can see where the aircraft was at certain times and whether the truck was visible on ASDE," she said. Investigators are checking preliminary information about air traffic controller staffing. "There are sign-in sheets. We have to do interviews," she said. "We have to look at time cards." LaGuardia reopened to flights on Monday afternoon. Read These Next California sheriff seizes half-million ballots. Death and chaos follows LaGuardia plane collision. A coaching moment went viral in the women's tournament. Kathy Ireland says her longtime partners stole her millions. See 1 more photo Report an error