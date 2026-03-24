Coalition Sues to Stop Trump's Kennedy Center Overhaul

Lawsuit alleges illegal renovations, environmental and historic protections ignored
Posted Mar 24, 2026 2:30 AM CDT
Conservation Groups Sue to Stop Kennedy Center Overhaul
A woman walks outside The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts on Feb. 2, 2026, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

Conservationists are asking a judge to hit pause on what they say is a rushed, legally shaky overhaul of the Kennedy Center spearheaded by President Trump, NBC News reports. In a lawsuit filed Monday, eight preservation and environmental groups with more than a million collective members allege Trump and the center's board of trustees plan to dramatically remake the performing arts venue—down to its "structural steel studs"—without completing required reviews or obtaining explicit approval from Congress.

Trump, who installed himself as board chair and has dubbed it the "Trump-Kennedy Center," has said the building is in disrepair and needs a $250 million, two-year renovation, with work ramping up after a July 5 closure. The groups, including the DC Preservation League and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, argue the administration is violating federal environmental and historic-preservation laws and overreaching a 2025 congressional funding measure they say was meant for repairs, not new construction or aesthetic redesign. They also accuse the board of already making unauthorized changes, such as adding Trump's name to signage at the memorial to President John F. Kennedy. The White House says Trump is committed to making it "the finest performing arts facility in the world" and predicts it will prevail in court, NPR reports.

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