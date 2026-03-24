Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Player Charged With Murder

A Maryland athlete who built a national profile after his arms and legs were amputated when he was a baby is now charged with murder, Fox 5 DC reports. Authorities say 27-year-old professional cornhole player Dayton James Webber, a quadruple amputee from La Plata, fatally shot 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells during an argument while both were inside Webber's Tesla SUV.

Investigators say Webber was driving, allegedly shot Wells as Wells sat in the front passenger seat, then stopped and asked two passengers in the back to help move Wells from the vehicle. They refused, exited, and called police. Wells' body was later found in a yard in Charlotte Hall, where he was pronounced dead. Webber was arrested at a hospital in Charlottesville, Va., and faces first- and second-degree murder and related charges after his extradition to Charles County. Police say there's no sign anyone else was involved but have not detailed how Webber drives or fires weapons without arms or legs. Videos circulating online, however, appear to show him shooting rifles and handguns.

Webber has previously said, per the AP, that he was given just a 3% chance of survival after contracting a blood infection at 10 months old, and his limbs were amputated to save his life. In 2010, ESPN did a feature on the then-12-year-old Webber, who at the time was wrestling, playing football, and driving go-karts: "I like using my strength and being fit," he said at the time. "Sometimes when I watch my teammates in certain situations I wish I had hands, but I just try to do things my own way." He plays for the American Cornhole League, which says in a statement that it is aware of the allegations but won't comment on "an active legal situation" while proceedings are ongoing.