Report: New Celine Dion Residency Is Coming

Canadian artist to perform twice weekly concerts in Paris this fall, according to La Presse
Posted Mar 24, 2026 7:01 AM CDT
Report: New Celine Dion Residency Is Coming
Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour called Courage in Quebec City, Montreal, Canada on Sept. 18, 2019.   (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Celine Dion may be planning her first major solo concerts in six years, according to rumors in the French capital, where posters featuring her song titles have been popping up. New ads plastered around the city feature titles of some of her biggest hits including "The Power of Love," and "S'il suffisait d'aimer," Deadline reports. The poster campaign dovetails with a La Presse report that Dion is gearing up for twice-weekly shows this fall at the 40,000-seat Paris La Défense Arena.

The singer has largely stepped back from touring since announcing in 2022 a diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a condition that derailed attempts to restart her Courage World Tour in 2023 and 2024. Her last full solo concert was in early 2020, though she drew global attention with a live performance of "Hymn to Love" at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in 2024. Representatives for Dion have not yet commented on the new Paris chatter. However, Dion shared a series of throwback photos of herself in Paris on Monday, writing in the caption, "I don't know how to tell you…"

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