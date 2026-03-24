Report: New Celine Dion Residency Is Coming

Celine Dion may be planning her first major solo concerts in six years, according to rumors in the French capital, where posters featuring her song titles have been popping up. New ads plastered around the city feature titles of some of her biggest hits including "The Power of Love," and "S'il suffisait d'aimer," Deadline reports. The poster campaign dovetails with a La Presse report that Dion is gearing up for twice-weekly shows this fall at the 40,000-seat Paris La Défense Arena.

The singer has largely stepped back from touring since announcing in 2022 a diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a condition that derailed attempts to restart her Courage World Tour in 2023 and 2024. Her last full solo concert was in early 2020, though she drew global attention with a live performance of "Hymn to Love" at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in 2024. Representatives for Dion have not yet commented on the new Paris chatter. However, Dion shared a series of throwback photos of herself in Paris on Monday, writing in the caption, "I don't know how to tell you…"