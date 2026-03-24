Iran War May End Era of F-14 Jets

The venerable F-14 fighter jet, familiar to anyone who's seen Top Gun, may be history because of the Iran war. Both NPR and the War Zone report that Israeli bombs might have destroyed the last operational ones in existence. Satellite images show multiple destroyed Tomcats at an Iranian airbase, though it may take some time to figure out whether any survived. If they are all indeed gone, it would close the book on a saga that began in the 1970s, when Washington sold the then-cutting-edge aircraft to Iran when it was an ally of the US, only to see them inherited a few years later by the anti-US regime that toppled the shah.