Stephen Miller May Be Targeting an '82 SCOTUS Ruling

Stephen Miller is pressing Texas Republicans to test how far they're willing to go on immigration—starting with public school funding for undocumented kids. In a closed-door meeting in DC last week, the Trump White House adviser questioned why Texas still pays to educate children who aren't citizens or otherwise legally present in the US, two attendees tell the New York Times . That approach would directly collide with the Supreme Court's 1982 Plyler v. Doe ruling , which requires states to provide free elementary education no matter what a child's immigration status may be.

State Rep. Tom Oliverson, head of the Texas House Republican Caucus, said Miller framed Texas and Florida as "partners" that could advance conservative policies stalled in Congress. Gov. Greg Abbott has previously signaled interest in challenging Plyler, and his spokesperson on Monday said American citizens should not "bear the costs" of educating those who entered the country unlawfully. Any Texas move to limit funding could affect an estimated 100,000 undocumented students and potentially inspire other red states to follow.

Oliverson described Miller's comments as a policy challenge, not a directive, though the meeting did start on a tense note: Miller opened by asking whether Texas has a "RINO problem," drawing only "uncomfortable silence." Miller has also been mentioned recently amid confirmation hearings for Markwayne Mullin, President Trump's pick to take over the Department of Homeland Security: Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman wonders if Mullin has the backbone to stand up to Miller, who Goldman believes really manages what's going on at DHS, per CNN.