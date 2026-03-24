Passengers Braced for Impact Before Fatal LaGuardia Crash

Passengers on an Air Canada flight into New York say the warning signs came before the impact. The Montreal-to-LaGuardia trip was routine until a choppy descent, followed by what one passenger described as a "grinding" sound as the pilot braked hard moments before the jet hit a Port Authority fire truck late Sunday. The collision killed both pilots, injured dozens, and shut one of the region's busiest airports until Monday afternoon. Passengers spoke to the New York Times about the crash:
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Rebecca Liquori, 35, of Baldwin, NY: "The pilot was trying to brake to slow the plane down to avoid the crash, and that made, like, just a huge noise," said Liquori, a nurse who was seated by an emergency exit. "I've never heard it before. It was like a grinding. A few seconds after that, you hear the collision and we just got jolted. We got thrown forward. And everybody's screaming."