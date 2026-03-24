Walmart's Price Tags Are Going Digital

Walmart's paper price tags are on the clock. The retailer says it will swap them out for digital shelf labels in all of its US stores by the end of 2026, a move it touts as a major time-saver for workers and a way to keep prices more accurate and in sync with online listings. Employees say the digital shelf labels, or DSLs, slash hours spent on manual price changes and can even flash to help delivery drivers find items faster, reports CNBC. "When a retailer installs technology that allows prices to change in minutes, shoppers will, of course, wonder how it might be used," says retail consultant and former Walmart exec Scott Benedict. "Every penny matters, and people notice small changes." Kroger is testing similar tech, arguing that it lets staff focus more on customers and helps cut food waste with quicker markdowns.
But lawmakers are eyeing the shift as a potential on-ramp to "surge pricing" in the grocery aisle. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico and Rep. Val Hoyle of Oregon have proposed banning digital shelf labels in large supermarkets, warning they could enable rapid, opaque price hikes. Industry consultants counter that most dynamic pricing in retail is used for markdowns and inventory management, not individualized price spikes, and retailers say existing antitrust and price-gouging laws already curb abuse. But the ability to instantly change prices across thousands of locations reduces a level of intentionality, notes Inc.com. The fight now centers on trust: whether shoppers believe technology that can change prices in minutes will be used to help them—or to squeeze them.