Walmart's Price Tags Are Going Digital

Walmart's paper price tags are on the clock. The retailer says it will swap them out for digital shelf labels in all of its US stores by the end of 2026, a move it touts as a major time-saver for workers and a way to keep prices more accurate and in sync with online listings. Employees say the digital shelf labels, or DSLs, slash hours spent on manual price changes and can even flash to help delivery drivers find items faster, reports CNBC. "When a retailer installs technology that allows prices to change in minutes, shoppers will, of course, wonder how it might be used," says retail consultant and former Walmart exec Scott Benedict. "Every penny matters, and people notice small changes." Kroger is testing similar tech, arguing that it lets staff focus more on customers and helps cut food waste with quicker markdowns.