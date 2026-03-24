North Korea's Kim: Iran War Proves Us Right

Kim Jong Un has effectively shut the door on denuclearization talks, seemingly arguing that US military action in Iran proves only strong military power will keep North Korea safe, per the New York Times . In a speech to the Supreme People's Assembly, the North Korean leader declared the country's nuclear-armed status irreversible and vowed to continue building its arsenal, rejecting any trade of nuclear weapons for sanctions relief or security guarantees, per state media. He argued that atomic arms have prevented war and freed up resources for economic projects, and framed them as essential in a world where, he said, powerful countries trample weaker states, per Reuters .

Though he didn't mention Iran, he said "the dignity and rights of sovereign states are mercilessly violated by unilateral force and violence," commenting specifically on "acts of terror and aggression that the United States is committing throughout the world." This shows "the dignity of the state, national interests, and ultimate victory are guaranteed only by the strongest power" and "clearly demonstrates the legitimacy of our nation's strategic choice and decision to reject the enemies' sweet talk and permanently secure our nuclear arsenal," he said, per the Times.

Kim also kept up his escalating rhetoric toward Seoul, saying any perceived violation of the North's sovereignty by its "most hostile state" would be met "mercilessly." Analysts in the South said the language went beyond past barbs, effectively denying Seoul's legitimacy. The parliamentary session also approved a new five-year economic plan and a 2026 budget that devotes 15.8% of spending to defense, including nuclear and war-fighting capabilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message praising Kim's leadership and promising closer strategic ties, while South Korea's presidential office called Kim's remarks "undesirable for peaceful coexistence" and again pushed for dialogue.