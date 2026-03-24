Pilots Flagged Near Misses Before LaGuardia Crash

Warnings about safety at New York's LaGuardia Airport were stacking up well before Sunday's deadly runway crash that killed two pilots and injured 41 others. Anonymous reports filed to NASA's Aviation Safety Reporting System over the past year describe controllers "pushing the line" amid intense traffic without offering clear guidance on aircraft in the vicinity. One pilot pleaded, "Please do something," after air traffic control cleared a departure while their aircraft was just 300 feet from landing on a different runway, per the Guardian . The pilot said the plane ultimately landed in smoky, low-visibility conditions about "10 seconds after the departing aircraft crossed our path."

The pilot said the airport was at times "starting to feel like [Ronald Reagan National Airport] did before the accident there" in January 2025. In a separate report, a pilot complained that they had been cleared to cross a runway, only to find a landing plane "seemingly headed for us." Those concerns, coming ahead of a low-speed October collision involving two planes at LaGuardia, now hover over the investigation into the collision between an Air Canada Express flight and an airport fire truck that had been cleared to cross the runway Sunday, then ordered to stop too late. A controller was later heard saying he "messed up" while managing an earlier emergency, per CNN. The National Transportation Safety Board is analyzing recovered flight and cockpit recorders and says the runway will stay shut for days.