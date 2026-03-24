US Park Police Officer Shot in 'Ambush'

A federal officer survived what authorities describe as an ambush-style shooting Monday evening in southeast Washington, DC, prompting an ongoing hunt for two suspects. US Park Police Chief Scott Brecht said officers in an unmarked vehicle were fired on around 7:30pm in the 5000 block of Queens Stroll Place SE, near the Maryland border, while conducting an investigation, per the Hill . A veteran officer was hit in the upper body—the Guardian refers to a shoulder—given first aid at the scene, then flown to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening. Park Police said Tuesday the officer has been released.

Investigators with Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking two Black male suspects: one seen in a white hoodie and blue jeans, the other dressed in black with white stripes down his sleeve and pant leg. Interim DC Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said there are signs the shooters may have known their target was a police officer, though that remains under investigation. He said there's currently no indication officers shot back. The incident was captured on camera, and authorities are urging anyone with additional information, photos, or video to contact DC police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips anonymously to 50411.