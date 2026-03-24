7 Dogs Were Kidnapped. Their Corgi Leader Led Them Home

A small dog with short legs is being credited with leading a big escape in northeast China. Seven pet dogs that their owners say were seized for the illegal meat trade slipped out of a transport truck in Jilin province and trekked more than 10 miles together over two days before making it home, reports NDTV . The animals—pets from three separate households in the same village, "typically roaming freely together and having formed strong friendships," per the South China Morning Post —reportedly slipped out of their cage and leaped off the moving truck on the Changshuang Expressway.

Video shot on March 16 by a passerby surnamed Lu depicts the dogs walking along a highway in a loose formation: a corgi IDed by the Telegraph as Dapang out front, often glancing back at the others; a golden retriever on the outside edge, apparently as a sentinel of sorts; and an injured German shepherd limping in the middle as the others match its pace, per NDTV. Lu tried to lure them to safety but failed, so he later posted the footage on social media and asked authorities to step in. The clip went viral, drawing volunteers and even a drone-assisted search. By Thursday, a volunteer verified that all seven dogs had been located and reunited with their families.

"We are so lucky they came back, not to be eaten," said one owner, who claimed both a German shepherd and golden retriever from the pack. Another owner described her corgi as especially smart and good at finding its way home. Dog theft is a criminal offense in China, but cases continue to surface in northern cities such as Changchun, Harbin, and Dalian, where some dog meat restaurants still operate despite growing controversy. Because raising dogs for meat is costly, stray and stolen pets can be targeted. Online, the escape story has drawn more than 230 million views, with commenters praising the dogs' apparent coordination, the Corgi's "leadership," and the efforts of local residents and officials who helped get the animals home.