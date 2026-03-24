Easter Candy Now Costs 67% More Than in 2020

The price of eggs has come down significantly since it peaked early last year, but that doesn't apply to the chocolate variety. A new InvestorsObserver analysis finds candy prices tied to the holiday have surged 67% since 2020, while shoppers have only upped their candy spending by 15%. A typical family of four spent around $93 on Easter candy in 2020, based on National Retail Federation data. They would now need roughly $155 to get the same haul. Popular standbys like Reese's eggs, Cadbury eggs, and Hershey's bars that once ran $3.49 to $3.99 now sit between $4.79 and $8.29, Quartz reports.

Inflation has been paired with "shrinkflation." Products like Cadbury Mini Eggs have gotten smaller over the years, meaning people are paying more for less, Quartz reports. "When shoppers lose a reliable sense of what something should normally cost, everything gets harder," says senior InvestorsObserver analyst Sam Bourgi. "Instead of grabbing the usual bag without a second thought, you're suddenly comparing prices, doing per-ounce math in your head, and wondering if you're being overcharged."

"Six years of incremental price increases, shrinking packages, and shifting price ranges have reshaped what an American Easter tradition costs," Bourgi says. Cocoa prices have dropped after huge surges in 2024 and 2025, but that hasn't brought down the price of Easter candy. "Most Easter chocolates were produced when cocoa was still extremely expensive, so shoppers should expect prices similar to or slightly above Valentine's Day," David Branch, sector manager for the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, tells ABC News. The National Retail Federation says consumer spending this Easter is expected to hit a record $24.9 billion, up 5.5% from last year, Reuters reports.