She's Ready to Sell an Incredible Set of Romance Novels

If you're a fan of romance novels and have a whole lot of empty bookshelf space, Krystin Golden has an offer for you. The CBC reports the Windsor, Ontario, woman has spent more than three decades amassing every title in the Harlequin Intrigue line, from its 1984 debut through book No. 2,000 in 2021, all shelved in a dedicated room her husband built in her basement. A self-described completist, she's read roughly two-thirds of the collection, which she calls light, low-subtext blends of romance, crime, and suspense, with relatively mild love scenes. Now she's trying to sell the entire set as a single lot, hoping a buyer will "rehome" and appreciate them as she has.