Minnesota Just Sued the Trump Administration

Minnesota just took an extraordinary step in three controversial police shootings: It sued the Trump administration to get evidence, reports the Minneapolis Star Tribune . In a federal lawsuit filed in Washington, state Attorney General Keith Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, and the state's top criminal investigator accuse the Justice Department and Homeland Security of stonewalling their probes into the 2026 killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, as well as the non-fatal shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis .

"These shootings are just three examples of the violent actions committed by federal agents in Minnesota during the Surge," the federal complaint reads, per Politico. "Federal agents also carried out illegal stops, sweeps, arrests, and dangerous raids in sensitive public spaces." The suit says federal agencies abruptly broke with decades of routine cooperation once Operation Metro Surge began, blocking state investigators from crime scenes, withholding basic details like agents' names, and refusing to share key items such as weapons, vehicles, and Pretti's cellphone video.

Minnesota argues the blanket refusal is "arbitrary and capricious," violates the state's 10th Amendment authority to enforce its own criminal laws, and appears designed to shield federal agents from potential charges. The state is asking a judge to order DOJ and DHS to turn over the evidence while it continues to weigh whether to file criminal charges in the cases. Neither agency has yet commented.