Science | Moby Dick In Echo of Moby Dick, Drones Bust Sperm Whales Headbutting Sub-adult whales, not adults, are doing the ramming By Polly Davis Doig withNewser.AI Posted Mar 25, 2026 7:15 PM CDT Copied In this June 15, 2001 file photo, a sperm whale calf swims next to its mother and a pod of sperm whales, about four miles off the coast of the Agat Marina in Guam. (AP Photo/Guam Variety News, Chris Bangs, File) Sailors' tales of whales ramming ships just got modern confirmation from above. Using drones, researchers filmed sperm whales slamming their massive heads into each other—direct evidence of the behavior long blamed for 19th-century ship sinkings that helped inspire Moby Dick. In footage captured around the Azores and Spain's Balearic Islands between 2020 and 2022, scientists saw not giant bulls, but younger "sub-adult" whales doing the headbutting, reports Live Science. Published in Marine Mammal Science, the study suggests this could play a role in social dynamics within whale groups, though its exact purpose remains unclear. "It was really exciting to observe this behavior, which we knew had been hypothesized for such a long time, but not yet documented and described systematically," said lead author Alec Burslem in a statement. Some researchers think it may stem from underwater fights between males; others argue frequent ramming would be risky given the delicate sound-producing structures in the heads of the whales. Burslem calls the drone's overhead angle "transformative" for whale research and hopes more video surfaces, saying additional sightings could finally clarify why these deep-sea giants weaponize their heads at all. You can watch video here. Read These Next Trump says Iran has sent the US a 'very big present.' Iran thumbs its nose at America's 15-point proposal. Moms, this is not how to handle someone bullying your child. Air Canada's CEO is in hot water for his post-crash remarks. Report an error