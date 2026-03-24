Meta Loses Landmark Trial in New Mexico

Meta just took a major hit in New Mexico, where a jury has ordered the company to pay $375 million over claims it misled families about how safe its platforms are for kids. After a six-week trial, jurors found Meta violated the state's consumer protection law by presenting Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp as safe for children and teens while failing to protect them from sexual exploitation, Reuters reports. Prosecutors accused the company of putting profits over safety, reports the AP. The case, brought by Democratic Attorney General Raúl Torrez, is the first jury verdict of its kind against the company and lands as Meta faces a broader backlash over youth mental health and social media.