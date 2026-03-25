Trump: Iran Gave US a 'Very Big Present'

President Trump says the United States has already "won" its war with Iran—even as diplomats scramble to stop the fighting and Iran publicly denies it's talking to Washington at all. Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said US and Israeli strikes over the past three-plus weeks have wiped out much of Iran's military and killed key leaders, amounting to "regime change" because "the leaders are all very different than the ones that we started off with," the Washington Post reports. He claimed "we're talking to the right leaders" in Iran and that they are desperate for a deal, but did not name them. As proof, he said, Iran had sent the US a "very big present" tied to oil and gas and "worth a tremendous amount of money," without offering details.

Behind the scenes, a loose diplomatic front led by Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey has been working the phones to avert further escalation after Trump last weekend threatened to destroy Iran's energy infrastructure if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. He later extended that deadline by five days, citing "points of major agreement" in talks. Sources from multiple countries tell the Post the negotiations so far are indirect and involve White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Pakistan floated as a possible venue for direct talks in Islamabad. Trump said Tuesday that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are leading talks, CNN reports.

Sources tell the Times of Israel and Reuters that Witkoff and Jared Kushner have drawn up a plan similar to the Gaza ceasefire deal, with a monthlong ceasefire to negotiate a 15-point agreement. According to Israel's Channel 12, the points include a dismantling of Iran's existing nuclear capabilities and a promise to never pursue nuclear weapons. Tehran, however, has publicly rejected the idea that any talks—direct or indirect—are underway, and senior Iranian figures have previously demanded compensation for war damage while refusing US conditions on uranium enrichment, missiles, and support for proxy forces.

On Tuesday, blasts were heard in Tehran and more Iranian missiles hit its Gulf neighbors and Israel, the AP reports. An Iranian military spokesman vowed that the fighting would continue. "Iran's powerful armed forces are proud, victorious and steadfast in defending Iran's integrity, and this path will continue until complete victory," Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi was quoted as saying on Iranian state television.