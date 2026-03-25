Maui Doctor's Wife Recounts His Alleged Attack on Trail

A Hawaii anesthesiologist's attempted murder trial turned to his wife's account Tuesday, as she described a 2025 birthday hike that she says ended with him trying to kill her on a narrow cliff trail. Testifying in an Oahu courtroom, Arielle Konig said her husband, Dr. Gerhardt Konig of Maui, first asked her to pose for a selfie on the Pali Puka Trail, then suddenly cursed at her, grabbed her arm, and pushed her toward the edge when she asked to pass because she felt uncomfortable being so close to the cliff. She said she dropped to the ground, clung to vegetation, and soon found him on top of her with a syringe as he ordered her to keep still.

Konig testified that she knocked the syringe away and fought back, biting his arm and grabbing his groin, while he allegedly told her no one would hear her and no one was coming. She said he briefly seemed to calm down after she yelled at him to consider that if he went to jail for her murder, their kids would be orphans—then began hitting her head with a rock until nearby hikers intervened and called 911, prompting him to "freeze" as she crawled away. Jurors saw a large scar on her scalp that she attributed to the attack, but the defense argued she did not suffer serious injuries, Hawaii News Now reports. Dr. Konig has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder; his lawyer argues he acted in self-defense after believing she tried to push him off the trail.

Konig testified that the couple had been working on their marriage after her husband found "flirty" messages between her and a co-worker, and that she believed the birthday trip was meant to mark a fresh start, ABC News reports. She testified that he had given her a card that morning reading, "Angel face, there isn't an obstacle in this world too hard for me to fight through for you."