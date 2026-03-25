Delta Cuts Special Perks for Congress Amid Shutdown

Congress members just got bumped a bit closer to the back of the line. Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it is putting a pause on most of its special perks for lawmakers, pointing to the prolonged partial government shutdown that's snarling air travel nationwide, the New York Times reports. The suspended services include airport escorts and dedicated on-the-ground help; members of Congress will now be handled like regular customers, with treatment tied to their SkyMiles status. Per NPR, the lawmaker perks made it "more convenient and efficient" for members of Congress to fly; the Hill notes such perks are referred to as "red coat" services. Other airlines have not commented on whether they will follow Delta's lead and suspend similar programs.
One big perk survives: the Capital Desk, a reservations line that helps lawmakers book at government rates and juggle same-day flights, will stay open. The move comes as unpaid Transportation Security Administration officers call out in large numbers, fueling long security lines and warnings that smaller airports could shut down. Delta's CEO has publicly pressed Congress to pay security workers and end the standoff. "It's inexcusable that our security agents, our frontline agents, that are essential to what we do, are not being paid," he said last week.