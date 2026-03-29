State Could Be First to Mandate Student Weapons Checks

Georgia could become the first state to mandate every student be checked for weapons when arriving daily at public school. A bill is nearing passage to require weapons detection systems in a further reaction to a 2024 school shooting that killed four, per the AP. "That rifle would have never reached our hallways," says Daria Leszczynska, a junior at Apalachee High School in Winder, where the shooting took place. Some schools have long used metal detectors or required students to carry clear backpacks. Now, a new generation of tech marries computer analysis with cameras or the same electromagnetic fields as metal detectors to unearth knives and guns. The systems have spread rapidly through schools, arenas, stadiums, and hospitals.